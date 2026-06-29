Israeli media has expressed serious concerns over Egypt’s growing military capabilities and the expansion of Egyptian military presence in the Sinai Peninsula.





Israeli officials are reportedly closely monitoring the new weapons Egypt is acquiring and the modernization of its armed forces.





Some Israeli officials believe that Egypt’s military expansion goes beyond its security needs, particularly the protection of its borders. As a result, they are questioning “what Egypt’s intentions are and what strategic objectives are driving it to strengthen its military.” They believe that this development could have implications for regional security.





So, what is causing Israel’s concerns over Egypt’s military strength?



In February of this year, during a closed-door meeting with the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee of the Israeli Parliament, the Israeli Prime Minister reportedly warned that the Egyptian military was becoming increasingly powerful. He emphasized the need for continuous monitoring and close observation of Egypt’s military capabilities.





Since the beginning of Israel’s offensive in the Gaza Strip in late 2023, Egypt has reviewed its security strategy, fearing that the conflict could spread to its borders. Cairo has significantly increased its military presence in the Sinai Peninsula.





Independent reports released last year indicated that Egypt had deployed more than 180 military battalions across the Sinai Peninsula, a number far exceeding the limits agreed upon under the Camp David Accords. The agreement allowed Egypt to maintain no more than 47 lightly armed battalions, with their deployment restricted mainly to the first security zone known as Zone A, which is closer to the Egyptian side near Cairo.





Regarding Egyptian military presence in Sinai, the agreement established strict restrictions. The Sinai Peninsula was divided into three zones (A, B, and C).



Zone A, located closest to Cairo, was the only area where Egypt was permitted to maintain a limited military presence.





Zone B, located in central Sinai, allowed Egypt to deploy border police equipped only with light weapons.



Zone C, located near the borders with Gaza and Israel, was designated as a demilitarized area, where Egypt was prohibited from stationing military forces.





Despite these restrictions, recent satellite images and leaked classified documents reportedly revealed that Egypt has built military airfields, underground defenses, and military bases in the area. These facilities allegedly include heavy weapons such as modern Abrams battle tanks and deployed air-defense systems, suggesting that Egypt may be exceeding the limitations established under the Camp David Accords.





Egypt views Israel’s military operations in the Gaza Strip and its reported intentions to reach the eastern border area of the Gaza Strip, which is adjacent to Egypt’s territory, as a threat to its national security. Cairo has therefore been closely monitoring Israeli military movements.





At the same time, Israel is focusing its attention on closely observing Egypt’s military expansion and capabilities in order to prevent further growth of Egyptian military power, which Tel Aviv considers a serious security concern.





All of these developments are occurring at a time when the region is experiencing a difficult crossroads, with rapid and unpredictable changes taking place.