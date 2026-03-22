Israel’s Iron Dome Triumph: 92% of Iran’s 400+ Missiles Stopped Cold



Since the war with Iran began on February 28, 2026, the Islamic regime has launched more than 400 ballistic missiles at Israel.





Israel’s multi-layered air defenses—Arrow, David’s Sling, Iron Dome, and allied support—have intercepted approximately 92% of them, according to the IDF.





This remarkable success rate showcases exceptional engineering and operational skill, even as Iran persists with attacks that have caused some injuries and damage in places like Arad and Dimona.





The numbers prove Israel’s defenses remain highly effective against sustained barrages, while Iran’s missile capabilities continue to degrade under joint U.S.-Israeli pressure.