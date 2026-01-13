‘It didn’t matter’: Trump’s niece says Dems must push more than impeachment for president

The niece of Donald Trump has urged the Democratic Party to push for more than impeachment should they win the House and Senate.

With the 2026 midterms set for November, Mary Trump believes the landscape post-election could favor a push to impeach the president. But that does not go far enough and “it didn’t matter” the first two times Trump was impeached, his niece has warned.

Mary Trump said, “If we want any chance to put things right, if we want any chance to stop the slide of this country into full-on fascist authoritarianism, we must flip the House, Donald must be impeached, and of course, it would be really great if we had the Senate as well.”

“So instead of just impeaching him he could be convicted, because he’s been impeached twice and guess what, it didn’t matter.”

It comes as Mary Trump highlighted the ongoing worries of the Trump administration ahead of the midterms. Trump’s niece suggested there is a “paranoia” present in the Republican Party, with elections set for the end of this year seemingly on track to favor the Democratic Party.

Should Trump lose the midterm elections heavily, it could spark a “Civil War”-like response from the president. The Washington Post suggested ICE agents’ presence in blue states could increase.

“Trump has stepped up ICE patrols across the country and deployed or attempted to deploy National Guard troops in several cities run by Democrats,” the newspaper reported. “After the Civil War, paramilitary groups and mobs used violence in the South to prevent Black voters from casting ballots, and a century later law enforcement attacked civil rights protesters as they fought segregation.”

“Now, the president’s critics fear he could try to ramp up deployments and law enforcement operations in Democratic areas in the lead-up to the 2026 election,” the report added.

There is a worry Trump could deploy further ICE personnel in blue states, or even enlist the help of the National Guard. A representative for the National Guard refused to rule out whether deployments would be made this year.

States also have legal precedent to challenge Trump on the deployments. The Post noted, “States would likely sue over any deployments or attempts to seize voting equipment.”