IT LOOKS LIKE THE GOVT IS UNDER PRESSURE HENCE ARRESTING PEOPLE

Hon Saili Mavegie Phiri writes…

If I was President HH With all what he went through during his opposition days, I wouldn’t have been tolerating Police officers arresting people anyhow even where they are just suppose to be guided.

Sometimes though it’s work mwanvelako nachifundo ( mwakwatako uluse) People are suffering in Zambia and looking for ways to survive they don’t have opportunities you and your families are having. I feel because of his experience Our President understands better what it feels like to be in cells for unfair circumstances. Am not supporting smugglers but it’s not everyone being arrested who is a smuggler.

How has it become a crime to posses more than 10 bags of mealie meal in Zambia? I call it pressure because these arrests have just intensified this period when we are experiencing the shortage of Mealie, and people being targeted are wrong people, Real smugglers are not those people you are arresting.

Why are you arresting people who are just trying to survive and make a living? You are confiscating the little capital they have saved to feed their families. It’s not like this is when people have started trading mealie meal no, this started a long time ago, I felt so bad when I watched that cadre who was filming an innocent citizen in hand cuffs in Ndola, The potbelly itself was a signal enough to show us that he is eating well and comfortable, but why doing that to a poor fellow Zambian citizen?

You would have been more blessed if you just guided that man if anything even offering him something better to do, Mulibe chifundo bamambala imwe!!!😭😭😭😭 , You only think about yourselves and your families. The reason of filming that man was not about you working all about but to impress your masters so that you can look like you are working God will punish you one day for your selfishness. All these years people have been trading mealie meal where was that cadre from ndola who was capturing an innocent citizen in hand calf’s? What crime did that man commit? Being found with a number of mealie meal bags does not make that man a thief. Nachifundo mulibe? You were even proudly saying he has to go in jail in actual Sense you are real thieves who are trying to steal from him, after confiscating the mealie meal you will share amongst yourselves and your families. Busy mentioning the names of MPs, which MP would be happy to see a voter going to jail for hustling? The man did not break into any milling company, he purchased the mealie meal with his on money, what did you achieve by capturing him on a camera in hand cuffs? Did you reduce any shortage of mealie meal we are experiencing in Zambia?

My message to the President is that, do not allow cadres to take advantage of poor and Innocent citizens, you have been through that path of life before. Those poor people you are arresting are not real thieves. Real thieves cannot be captured on a camera, but weak citizens who can easily be intimidated because there is no one to defend them. This mealie meal problem is everywhere in the country instead of arresting citizens come up with sensitisation programs that would help people to avoid finding themselves in such situations.Arresting them will not change anything at all, it will just keep traumatizing family members who are also poor.