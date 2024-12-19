It will not be easy to push us out, we are a mature party – Hichilema



President Hakainde Hichilema says UPND’s hard-earned experience of resilience and enduring 23 years of suffering in opposition makes it unlikely for the party to be easily unseated in the 2026 elections.









Addressing UPND members in Lusaka yesterday, President Hichilema stated that those who think it’s easy will be shocked as the party has delivered on a lot of its promises just within three years.





“This party (UPND) is a mature party, 23 years in opposition and now we are here and people think they can push us out easily? Aikona man, nimasobela ayo. We went through a lot, 23 years in opposition even when there was teargas, we still went and mobilised until we formed government to serve our people. Even when others were killed, we still mobilised. Even when I was jailed, we still mobilised,” said President Hichilema.





“Those who think they can push us out easily must first ask that child who is now receiving free education and that parent who is not paying school fees, or that nurse or teacher who has been recruited, those are the people who will answer them, we won’t even answer ourselves. We will see if they would want a party that didn’t care for them to come back in power.”

The Head of State further stated that he had not forgotten about the youths who elected him into office, assuring them of more jobs and other opportunities being created to empower and thank them.





“I haven’t forgotten about the youth, all the jobs government is creating are for youths, youths are the ones who put me here. Bursaries, free education, nurses, teachers being recruited are all youths. How can I forget about them? Not at all, they are my people,” he said.





President Hichilema added that the previous government must be grateful to the UPND for having cleaned the mess it left instead of aimlessly criticising the current government.





“Ikalenifye tondolo, muloleshe abanenu balebomba, mwalyonaula (just keep quiet and watch, we are working, you destroyed the country),” he stated.





He also advised his party members to continue mobilising the party and give a deaf ear to nay sayers especially those that rant on social media.





The President said there is need for the party to deliver the right message on what government is doing instead of responding to critics.





“So this message is for you the UPND. Don’t follow those messages on social media which is meant to create digression and distraction. Eyes on the ball. Those with sense can feel nice when they see us dishing out the dirt they left but those without sense will always criticise,” said President Hichilema.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, December 19, 2024