ITEZHI-TEZHI WOMAN CHEWS OVER K100,000 CDF MONEY FOR HER ILLITERATE CLUB MEMBERS



POLICE in Southern Province have arrested a 50 year old woman of Itezhi-tezhi for allegedly stealing K110,000 Constituency Development Fund (CDF) loan money meant for a women’s empowerment programme.





The suspect, identified as Charity Muchanga of Chibolya B Compound, served as the secretary of Kamuchangamuka Women’s Club.



According to police reports, the club was established in 2021 by 20 women, mostly elderly and illiterate, to empower themselves through income-generating activities, and was chaired by Catherine Mwanagombe, 61, with Doreen Shingwele as treasurer and Charity Muchanga as secretary.





However, in 2023, the club successfully applied for a K110,000 CDF loan to purchase a hammer mill and start small businesses.



But when the cheque was issued, Muchanga turned into a Tonga crook and allegedly withdrew the entire amount from Zanaco Bank, accompanied only by Mwanagombe, who could not read or write.





So instead of purchasing the recommended hammer mill, Muchanga reportedly bought a smaller, less expensive one and claimed to have spent K5,000 on diesel.



And on top of that, she did not present her elderly and illiterate club members with any receipts to prove her spending for neither the diesel nor the hammer mill in use.





Muchanga also allegedly avoided calling meetings to account for the funds and failed to provide a satisfactory explanation for the missing money.



Her thieving game finally came to an end on Sunday this week after her club members came to know of her crooked activities.





It was discovered that Muchanga had been stealing money since July last year.



The incident was confirmed by Southern Province Police Commanding Officer, Auxensio Daka who said police summoned Muchanga for questioning following the report.





“She was unable to account for how the entire K110,000 was spent. A docket has been opened, and Muchanga has been arrested as she is expected to appear in court soon,” said Daka.



Meanwhile, Itezhi-Tezhi Town Council has issued a stern warning to all other defaulting clubs who received loans in 2022, 2023 and 2024 stating that it is imperative that they honour their repayment commitments to ensure the continued availability of funds for future beneficiaries, as this is a revolving fund.





“On a positive note, we commend the clubs such as Chilongwe Handicapped Association, Macbro Multipurpose Club, Luubwe Disabled Club, Tonka Tweende Youth Association, Nahubwe Safari Lodge , Rubak Coperative and others that have been diligent in repaying their loans,” said Council Assistant Public Relations Officer Evelyn Tembo.





“Your commitment and responsibility are crucial in maintaining the integrity and success of the CDF loan programs.”



Kalemba