IT’S POSSIBLE TO PLAY POLITICS WITHOUT INSULTING, SAYS KATEKA

By Mabvuto Mtonga

New Heritage Party president Chishala Kateka has refused to join fellow female leaders who practise politics of insults.

Featuring on an interview on 5FM on Thursday, Kateka said it was time for a new kind of politics that was not characterized by insults or mere shouting.

“It is possible to play politics without insults,” said Kateka. “We need to play a new kind of politics.”

She was featuring on an interview to discuss the latest pastoral statement from the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB), which she admitted the President Hakainde Hichilema-led UPND administration had reacted to swiftly.

Credit: ZAMBIA UNITED