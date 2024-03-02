It’s Very Difficult To Sympathise With Mr Lungu Over His Governance Complaints Today- Mupishi Jones

IT’S VERY DIFFICULT TO SYMPATHISE WITH MR LUNGU OVER HIS GOVERNANCE COMPLAINTS TODAY

Authored by Mupishi Jones

Honestly speaking ,it’s very difficult to sympathize with the immediate past head of state,Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu over governance issues without looking behind to compare his administration against what he’s complaining on today.

The other day he was complaining about police conduct and arrests of his colleagues,is he aware that the same police officers he is complaining about are the same ones who arrested his successor more than 15 times under his command only? Does he count how many times his successor was tear gassed under his command only? Has he forgotten the circumstances that led to the late state prosecutor Nsama Nsama to be shot dead at force headquarters by the very police officers he is complaining on today under his command then? Today he is complaining about shrinking freedoms and yet he is freely speaking under a peaceful environment as compared to what his successor went through during his reign.

If Mr Lungu’s complaints of diminishing freedoms and liberties are genuinely coming from the bottom of his heart,then it implies that he was out of control of the government machinery when he was the President and Commander in Chief of all state security wings in this country.

Only then can he say he wasn’t even aware that his personal barberman had shot dead Lawrence Banda,an innocent citizen in Kaoma.Only then can he say that he wasn’t aware that his successor had once escaped from his political party cadres from a private radio station through the rooftop.Only then can he say that he wasn’t aware that his successor was on several occasions banned to visit certain provinces in this country. Does he even know that his successor became a stranger in Zambia,his country where he was expected to have been feeling most at home?



The recently employed Zambia Police Officers by the New Dawn Administration are still undergoing trainings at Lilayi and other training camps.The Police Officers that were sheparding Mr Lungu and his colleagues at Kabwata Police station are the same police officers that he left under Charity Katanga when he was in power.The same police officers whom him and Kampyongo used to say “tabakwata size”. Today, the same police he was eulogizing yesterday in his eyes have become unprofessional.”Ala Lesa Uyu nimalyotola”, when He says do unto others what you would want them to do to you,He means just that! In an event that Mr Lungu decides to write his own autobiography, how is he going to describe his seven years governance? Is he going to omit how citizens like Mapenzi, Nsama, Lawrence Banda, Vespers,Mukonka,Mbanga,Choonga,Obed, Kennedy Mudenda,Frank Mugala, Joseph Kaunda and others were killed and permanently maimed?

The political environment today might be toxic to those few political dare devils and constitutional deliquents,but to the majority citizens it’s far much more serene and peaceful than it was during Mr Lungu’s reign with his akawawawa boys!

Today anyone can wear whatever party ligalia one desires anywhere without constantly looking behind his shoulder.Today any private radio station can freely host anyone without fear of heavy knocks on their doors.Today anyone eligible can get a government contract without political consideration.

Today anyone qualified can get a government job without political connections. Today Mr Lungu can go to any part of this country whether the President is in that very part of the country or not.Today even ruling UPND cadres that come into conflict with the law are seen to be own their own as they face the law.



Therefore,to sympathize with Mr Lungu no matter how genuine his complaint might be on governance issues is very difficult because his past will automatically pop up,

I submit

Mupishi Jones

