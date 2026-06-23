I’ve carefully analyzed the strategy of the opposition and here’s why I can’t support them:





On face value the opposition they have the biggest song and popularity is spreading, which is really good. I have always said, HH needed a strong opposition and I am happy to see Mundubile and Makebi are becoming such a formidable duo at least for the time being.





However,



1. Desperate

Desperate times call for desperate measures. This marriage is solely based on the desire for power. The duo had and has nothing in common, they have one common enemy. Win or lose, this relationship will never last.





2. When it comes to policies and content of their manifesto, they fail. On the campaign trail, Brian Mundubile has the same line: “we have a manifesto but I’m not not going to spend time talking about that”, he then proceeds to address youth, the farmers and the marketeers, offering them vaguely worded promises. This is how we ended up with EXCAVATORS. BM8’s website doesn’t have the manifesto he talks about, it’s just a bunch of words thrown together, Makebi’s website however does and it goes into details. You would expect that both websites would have a similar message and a similar actionable plan. The campaign song is popular but the messaging is not.





3. Mind Physop: the political pundits and grifters from the opposition have engaged in psychologically influencing people to believe that UPND is a satanic cult and anyone who aligns themselves with the party is part of satanical operations. They not only claim to be children of the light and chosen by God but they also engage in the vulgar behavior towards the opposition and its leaders. This is so because intellectually they can’t drive the point home that would make them a suitable option but like Nigerians papas, they realize Zambians love for spiritual things and how gullible they can be. If logic fails, why not try out the spiritual influence? This is a dangerous tactic (it can work actually) but it’s as good as having a papa in the state house.





4. They claim things were much better in ECL’s government than in UPND. By that they mean cadres going door to door in businesses collecting money, corruption, illegal mining, beating up anyone who is remotely of the opposition or dared to wear any colors that opposed the ruling party? These are the same people who ran that party. What makes you think they changed? All of a sudden they are born again, sanctified, God sent saints? They have never acknowledged the mess they created and how they ran the country down while they benefited and lined their pockets.





5. Five years ago Mundubile speaking in Mporokoso, Monday, March 29, 2021 (SMART EAGLES)

Government Chief Whip Hon Brian Mundubile says the enactment of the Cyber Security and Cyber Crime Act is inevitable and timely.

This is a clear stance on the belief and support for the Cyber Crimes Bill. They are just upset they couldn’t pass it. Now Mundubile campaigns against it and promises to repeal it once in office.-Zed Now