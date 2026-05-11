‎I’VE NEVER ENGAGED HH TO BE HIS RUNNING MATE – MUNDUBILE

‎… says he’s engaged international community over machinations to stop him



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‎Tonse Alliance presidential candidate Brian Mundubile has dismissed assertions that he had engaged President Hakainde Hichilema to be his running-mate in the 2026 general elections.



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‎There have been assertions that there was a quiet arrangement between himself and President Hichilema to be his running-mate, as it was presumed that it would be difficult for some PF members of parliament to run under the UPND in some areas.



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‎Assertions indicate that Mundubile decided to go it alone after he saw that he could command his own support, but that President Hichilema was upset and as a result the government slapped charges on Mundubile.



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‎But responding to the assertions, Mundubile said there has

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‎https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/ive-never-engaged-hh-to-be-his-runningmate-mundubile-says-hes-engaged-international-community-over-machinations-to-stop-him/

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