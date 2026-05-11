I’VE NEVER ENGAGED HH TO BE HIS RUNNING MATE – MUNDUBILE
… says he’s engaged international community over machinations to stop him
Tonse Alliance presidential candidate Brian Mundubile has dismissed assertions that he had engaged President Hakainde Hichilema to be his running-mate in the 2026 general elections.
There have been assertions that there was a quiet arrangement between himself and President Hichilema to be his running-mate, as it was presumed that it would be difficult for some PF members of parliament to run under the UPND in some areas.
Assertions indicate that Mundubile decided to go it alone after he saw that he could command his own support, but that President Hichilema was upset and as a result the government slapped charges on Mundubile.
But responding to the assertions, Mundubile said there has
https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/ive-never-engaged-hh-to-be-his-runningmate-mundubile-says-hes-engaged-international-community-over-machinations-to-stop-him/