🚨🇿🇦 JACINTA NGOBESE-ZUMA DISTANCES MARCH & MARCH FROM NGIZWE MCHUNU AND PHAKEL’UMTHAKATHI, SAYING THEY ARE DIFFERENT ANTI-ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION GROUPS AHEAD OF THE 30 JUNE PROTESTS





March & March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has clarified that her organization is separate from other anti-illegal immigration movements and activists involved in the planned 30 June protests.





Speaking ahead of the demonstrations, Ngobese-Zuma said that March & March operates independently and should not be confused with activists such as Ngizwe Mchunu and Nkosikhona “Phakel’umthakathi” Ndabandaba, despite all of them campaigning for stricter enforcement of South Africa’s immigration laws.





Ngobese-Zuma stated that the 30 June date was originally announced by Phakel’umthakathi and later gained support from various groups and members of the public. She emphasized that March & March’s focus remains on peaceful protest and calling on government to enforce existing immigration laws.





The clarification comes amid growing public debate over the planned nationwide demonstrations and the different organizations involved in the anti-illegal immigration movement.



🇿🇦❓Do you think the various anti-illegal immigration groups should work together, or should they remain independent movements?