JACINTA NGOBESE-ZUMA SAYS SHE HAD NO KNOWLEDGE OF RAMAPHOSA’S MEETING WITH NGIZWE MCHUNU AND PHAKEL’UMTHAKATHI NDABANDABA, SPARKING QUESTIONS ABOUT DIVISIONS WITHIN THE MOVEMENT





Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has revealed that she had no prior knowledge of the meeting between President Cyril Ramaphosa and activists Ngizwe Mchunu and Phakel’umthakathi Ndabandaba.





Responding to a question on social media about why she was not involved in the high-profile meeting, Ngobese-Zuma reportedly said: “I just saw it now on social media angazi lutho”, indicating that she was unaware of the meeting beforehand.





The revelation has fueled speculation about possible divisions within the anti-illegal immigration movement, particularly after Ngizwe Mchunu and Phakel’umthakathi Ndabandaba met with President Ramaphosa to discuss migration concerns and planned protests.





While some social media users have expressed sympathy for Ngobese-Zuma and suggested she may have been sidelined, others believe that the activists are now pursuing separate movements and strategies.



Neither Ngizwe Mchunu nor Phakel’umthakathi Ndabandaba has publicly commented on why Ngobese-Zuma was not part of the meeting.



Do you think the emergence of separate leaders and movements will strengthen or weaken the campaign?