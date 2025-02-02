Jacob Zuma Breaks His Silence Over Charges Against His Daughter

Former South African President and leader of the MK Party, Jacob Zuma, recently spoke to the media and supporters outside the Durban Magistrate’s Court after a hearing involving his daughter.

He voiced his bewilderment regarding the legal proceedings against his daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla. According to Zuma, his family is struggling to comprehend the nature of the allegations, as she was released on a warning.

During the court session, the prosecution stated that they possess prima facie evidence indicating that Duduzile incited violence during the July 2021 unrest. Despite this claim, Zuma insists that the case’s specifics remain unclear.





Zuma Questions the Purpose of the Court Appearance

Addressing those gathered outside the court, Zuma questioned the necessity of the hearing. He suggested that his family was called to court without clear justification. Reflecting on his past as a freedom fighter, he shared his concerns about South Africa’s legal system.

“I have been imprisoned before, but I knew exactly why I was being detained. I was fighting for the liberation of this nation. Many of my fellow comrades perished in that struggle, yet I was fortunate to survive. When I was on Robben Island, I understood my purpose and the reasons behind my imprisonment. But now, in a democratic country, I find myself summoned to court without a clear reason regarding my daughter’s case.”

Zuma reiterated his belief that the charges against Duduzile lacked substance, leaving his family questioning why they were required to appear in court.

Not a Political Matter, Says Duduzani Zuma

Duduzile’s twin brother, Duduzani Zuma, also attended the court proceedings. Speaking to the media, he clarified that his presence was solely to support his sister and not to engage in any political discourse.

“I am here for my sister. Family comes first, and politics is not my concern in this matter. The court will handle its procedures, and we will await their decision. I have been in this situation before, as has my father. It is not pleasant, but we remain hopeful that the legal process will unfold credibly and fairly.”

With a history of legal battles involving the Zuma family, Duduzani acknowledged the challenges but maintained faith in the judicial system to handle the matter with integrity.