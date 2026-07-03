🚨🇿🇦 JACOB ZUMA SAYS HE WANTS TO RETURN TO POWER AFTER VISITING INDIA AND RECEIVING BLESSINGS, WHILE DESCRIBING AJAY GUPTA AS HIS “FRIEND AND BROTHER”





Former President Jacob Zuma has said he wants to return to power after visiting India, where he met with Ajay Gupta, whom he described as his “friend and brother.” Zuma stated that he also visited a temple and received blessings, which have strengthened his confidence in making a political comeback.





The former president said Ajay Gupta had “unfortunately” been forced to leave South Africa and expressed optimism about his own political future. Zuma’s remarks have reignited debate over his relationship with the Gupta family and the prospects of his political movement returning to national leadership.





His comments come as South Africa’s political landscape continues to evolve, with supporters and critics offering sharply different views on the possibility of Zuma returning to power.



🇿🇦❓ Do you believe Jacob Zuma can return to power in South Africa?