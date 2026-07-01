FORMER PRESIDENT JACOB ZUMA SPOTTED WITH AJAY GUPTA IN INDIA AS QUESTIONS EMERGE OVER THE PRESENCE OF A SENIOR SOUTH AFRICAN DIPLOMAT DURING THE VISIT





Former South African President Jacob Zuma has once again found himself at the centre of political debate after reports and images surfaced showing him visiting India, where he was seen alongside businessman Ajay Gupta, one of the Gupta brothers whose relationship with Zuma became a major focus during South Africa’s state capture era.





According to reports, Zuma visited a Hindu temple in India accompanied by close associates. The visit has attracted significant public attention due to the long-standing controversy surrounding the Gupta family’s influence during Zuma’s presidency.





The reports have also raised questions after claims emerged that a senior South African diplomat was present during the visit. Political observers and commentators have called for clarity regarding the nature and purpose of the meeting.





The Gupta family, particularly Ajay Gupta, remains one of the most controversial subjects in South African politics due to allegations of state capture and undue political influence during the Zuma administration. Both Zuma and members of the Gupta family have repeatedly denied wrongdoing.



❓ Do you believe Jacob Zuma’s meeting with Ajay Gupta in India will reignite the state capture debate in South Africa?