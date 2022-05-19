CHAMANGA TURNS DOWN CALL TO CHIPOLOPOLO

Striker JAMES CHAMANGA ,42, has declined his call up to the Zambia Men’s Senior National Football team.

This is after the Former Chipolopolo Star and Chipolopolo Coach AIJOSA ASANOVIC failed to agree on what specific role he was to play in the team .

And CHAMANGA has maintained his stance of not joining the team to play active football adding that his time to don the national team jersey is long gone.

He has however, disclosed that he is open to provide counsel to players in the national team when called upon in future.

The 2012 Africa Cup of Nations winner has since implored the current crop of National team players to put the interest of Zambians first and work to make their country proud.

Speaking to ZNBC Sports News in an interview CHAMANGA said the players should put club achievements and glory aside and focus on making a name while in National teams colours.

And the former Super United striker said it is high time every Zambian player paid attention to small details such as commitment, focus and discipline if they should excel in their careers. – ZNBC