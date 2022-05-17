JANNY GETS CONFED CUP FINAL APPOINTMENT

Top Zambian referee Janny Sikazwe will be at the centre of this Friday’s CAF Confederation Cup final between South African giants Orlando Pirates and RS Berkane of Morocco.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup whistle-man will be joined by Angolan Jerson Emiliano Dos Santos as first assistant while Mozambican Arsenio Chadreque Maringule will be the second assistant.

Botswana referee Joshua Bondo will serve as the fourth official while Egyptian Mahmoud Ashor will be the Video Assistant Referee for the match with his compatriots Mahmoud Abouelregal and Mahmoud Elbana competing the video crew.

CAF has set Nigeria’s Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo as the venue for this highly anticipated clash.