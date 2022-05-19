Sikazwe to Officiate at FIFA World Cup

Zambian referee Janny Sikazwe has been included in the group of 36 referees that will officiate at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

According to the list of selected match officials announced by the FIFA Referees Committee, the World Cup will also be officiated by 69 assistant referees and 24 video match officials (VMOs).

Sikazwe was among officials chosen with close cooperation with the six confederations, based on their quality and the performances delivered at FIFA tournaments as well as at other international and domestic competitions in recent years.

“As always, the criteria we have used is ‘quality first’ and the selected match officials represent the highest level of refereeing worldwide,” FIFA Referees Committee chairperson Pierluigi Collina said.

“The 2018 World Cup was very successful, partly because of the high standard of refereeing, and we will do our best to be even better in a few months in Qatar.”

The official news comes after Sikazwe was appointed to officiate Friday’s CAF Confederation Cup final between South African giants Orlando Pirates and RS Berkane of Morocco.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup Kapiri Mposhi based match official will be joined by Angolan Jerson Emiliano Dos Santos as first assistant while Mozambican Arsenio Chadreque Maringule will be the second assistant.

The match will be played at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, Nigeria.