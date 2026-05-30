JAPAN’S SHOCK MILITARY SURGE! Tokyo Races To Become Global SUPERPOWER As Asia Tensions EXPLODE





Japan is undergoing a dramatic military transformation that is stunning the world! Tokyo is reportedly doubling defence spending from 1% to 2% of GDP under a massive five-year military expansion plan, a move that could soon give Japan the planet’s THIRD biggest defence budget after the United States and China.





The buildup focuses on deadly long-range missiles, powerful naval forces, cyber warfare, artificial intelligence and tighter military cooperation with the U.S. and Indo-Pacific allies as tensions rise across Asia.

Analysts say the shift marks one of Japan’s biggest strategic changes since World War II, with fears growing over regional flashpoints and global power struggles. The world is watching closely!