Jay Jay Banda has claimed that several serving UPND govt officials will next week join Brian Mundubile’s Tonse Alliance

Fugitive Former Petauke MP JJ Banda has claimed that several serving UPND government officials will next week join Brian Mundubile’s Tonse Alliance once Parliament is dissolved.





Speaking on the Big Hour Programme on KBN, Banda alleged that senior government officials, including Cabinet Ministers, Permanent Secretaries and District Commissioners, are preparing to align with the opposition alliance.





He charged that it is no surprise some serving Cabinet Ministers and senior UPND officials have not filed nominations to be adopted on the ruling party’s ticket, despite the deadline having expired.