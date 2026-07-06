US Vice President JD Vance has warned that something is very broken about British politics after witnessing a rapid succession of six prime ministers in recent years.



The US Vice President declared that while Britain is an amazing and beautiful country, its political system has seen an unprecedented level of leadership churn.





He highlighted the fact that the UK has seen six different prime ministers over the last few years as evidence of deep systemic issues.



Speaking to The Sunday Times, the prominent American politician admitted his remarks could be perceived as provocative by authorities in Westminster.





But he insisted his criticisms were made entirely from a perspective of love and admiration, noting that his wife Usha previously studied at Cambridge University.



He explained that he holds a special affection for Britain because it feels more culturally familiar to him than any other country on Earth aside from his own.





The intervention comes as Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham looks set to enter 10 Downing Street within a matter of weeks to succeed Sir Keir Starmer.



Donald Trump has previously branded the incoming Labour figure as extremely liberal.





Mr Vance admitted he does not know a lot about the presumptive prime minister personally.



Yet he stressed that the United States will work with whoever is leading the country as successfully as possible to preserve the long-standing international alliance.





The vice president has previously caused friction with Downing Street over his outspoken views on British domestic matters.





Last month, he claimed there should be righteous anger following the murder of a student in Southampton, which he blamed on mass migration.





The US State Department, led by Marco Rubio, also linked two-tier policing to the tragedy, sparking a firm rejection from British officials.





Mr Vance also previously urged anti-immigration protesters across the UK to keep on going and called for Britain to follow America’s lead on border protection.