JD VANCE TORCHES DEMOCRATS AS THE PARTY OF FRAUD — “THEY FORGOT TO LOOK AFTER YOU!”



Vice President JD Vance just unloaded on the Democrats at a campaign stop in Des Moines.





“They are so focused on FRAUD, because so many of their friends get RICH from fraud, that they forgot to look after YOU!” Vance declared.





He ripped into their refusal to stand with the American people: “When the President of the United States asked the entire Congress to stand for the simple principle that the people’s government ought to fight for the American people first, what did we see? We saw every single congressional Democrat sit on their hands. They didn’t care about YOU!”





Vance continued: “They didn’t care about the people of this district. They didn’t care about the farmers, or the factory workers, or the people who actually make this country run.”





He nailed the Democrat priorities: “Because now we have, in Washington, D.C., a Democrat party that is so focused on illegal immigration, that is so focused on people who don’t have the legal right to be here! That is so focused on fraud because too many of their friends get rich from fraud that they forgot to look after you.”





Vance closed by reminding the crowd: “And whatever your political views, whether you’re a sensible Republican, Independent, or even a sensible Democrat — ’cause I know we got a lot of those in Iowa, not Washington D.C. — I think that you deserve to have the President of the United States and a Congressman like Zack Dunn who fights for you.”