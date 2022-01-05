JEAN KAPATA’S INSULTS MALUMBO, SAYS CHALIKOSA … HH uttered the same insult

Former Works and Supply minister Sylvia Chalikosa has defended Jean Kapata’s insults, describing them as “amalumbo.”

Speaking with Daily Revelation on former Lands minister Kapata’s insults when she said to PF member Kelvin Mwaba to go and tell Chishimba Kambwili “chikala chakwe. Na iwe wine chikala chobe”, Chalikosa said she did not support the rubbish of men trying to impose themselves on the women.

“Of course you know I don’t support such rubbish. So I am not going to give you a story, you can say ifyofine. Such rubbish from the male counterparts who think that because they are stronger than the female gender they can throw their weight around,” Chalikosa said.

But put to her that it was her fellow female Central Committee member who uttered the insult and not the men, Chalikosa said: "Nangu batukane, malumbo. You see when you are provoked beyond limit you react. Elo imwe mwe baume ngamulenwa ubwalwa you call each other all that you don't get offended (Even men when they are drinking they call each other those names but they don't make an issue out of it). So what is the big deal? Ba HH balitukene pabantu…