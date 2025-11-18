Jeff Bezos’ Ex-Wife, MacKenzie Scott, Gives More Than $700M to HBCUs

acKenzie Scott, who was the ex-wife of billionaire Jeff Bezos, has donated more than $700 million to HBCUs. A billionaire herself, she continues to provide some of the largest gifts these schools have ever received, helping expand programs, increase access, and support long-term growth.

Her newest round of donations rolled out this fall, according to ABC News. Prairie View A&M University in Texas received $63 million, Bowie State University in Maryland received $50 million, and Philander Smith University in Arkansas received $19 million. Each donation ranks among the biggest single gifts in the history of those campuses.

Bowie State is now the fifteenth HBCU to receive an unrestricted contribution from Scott this school year. President Dr. Aminta H. Breaux thanked her for the support and said it arrives at a crucial moment in the school’s 160-year story. In her statement, she noted that the gift will expand access, boost research, strengthen academics, and support the next generation of student leaders.

“Higher education is the pathway to upward social mobility for our students and the communities we serve, and, with this gift, their futures are brighter than ever,” Breaux added.

Scott’s donations have averaged about $47 million and have reached HBCUs across multiple states. Norfolk State University in Virginia recently received $50 million and said the award will “catapult” the school toward its next level of excellence. Howard University received the largest HBCU donation from her this year, an $80 million gift in early November.

She also awarded $70 million to the United Negro College Fund in September. UNCF President and CEO Michael L. Lomax praised her impact, calling her “Saint MacKenzie Scott” and saying, “She is rewriting the book on philanthropy, not just in this country, but in the world.”

HBCUs have long carried financial challenges tied to America’s history of racial inequality. Recently, the Department of Education redirected more than $400 million to the schools based on performance, bringing their total federal funding for fiscal year 2025 to $1.3 billion.

Secretary of Education Linda McMahon has described HBCUs as “pillars of excellence” since 1837. UNCF official Lodriguez V. Murray called the new federal boost “nothing short of a godsend for HBCUs.”