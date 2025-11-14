Jeffrey Epstein coached Steve Bannon to defend Trump in newly revealed texts

Jeffrey Epstein apparently coached right-wing influencer Steve Bannon through a media campaign to defend Donald Trump and his agenda during his first term in office, according to newly revealed communications.

The House Oversight Committee released text messages Wednesday that included a six-day exchange in August 2018 between the late sex offender and Bannon, who had been fired as White House chief strategist a year earlier but remained an outside ally, and show Epstein was closely involved in developing messages on tax cuts, immigration and even security clearance revocations, reported The Guardian.

“One side of the conversation is sent from an iMessage account associated with an Epstein email address, and while the name of Epstein’s correspondent is redacted in the documents as released, contextual clues – including references to Fox News appearances, his August 2017 firing from the White House and his work on the documentary Trump @War – make it clear the other participant is Bannon,” the publication reported.

The two men discussed an Aug. 23, 2018, report that National Enquirer publisher David Pecker had been granted immunity in the Michael Cohen case, which Bannon described as a “Huge event huge,” adding that “More women payoffs coming,” and Epstein offered immediate feedback to Bannon on his media appearances, such as an Aug. 17, 2018, interview with MSNBC’s Ari Melber.

“I took off early so I could land in time to watch. all good?” Epstein wrote.

Bannon responded: “They went for an hour instead of 30 minutes— showing the entire hour over multiple platforms.”

“Atta boy,” Epstein replied.

Epstein teased Bannon about his appearance: “You looked so clean cut next to him i thought i turned on the figure skating channel by accident.”

“My ‘come hither’ look,” Bannon retorted.

Epstein joked: “Better than the usual ‘come hitler’ look.”

“Ouch,” Bannon reacted.

Bannon told Epstein that he had wanted to appear “‘clean’ not sloppy” for his interview on the “‘soy boy’ network,” and the convicted sex offender snapped back: “Closer to toy boy ;)”

Epstein then offered more detailed feedback on his performance in the interview: “Last ten minutes , more the real you,” then adding: “Your eye is the best , so important for you to watch the play reel. Over the shoulder for him , 3/4 for you. ?? lighting. . hot for you . /. chairs . ? too restrictive for you.”

He also helped Bannon develop talking points, especially on economic policies and responses to criticism of Trump’s tax cuts, which had gone into effect at the start of that year.

“We can discuss response to tax cut criticism. The 83 percent to rich is misleading by miles . Cash back. Pension funds up,” Epstein wrote. “Corporations are not people. Giving corp breaks , is perceived as giving it to someone else. wage inflation cant be the first focus, the additional money in the system. First goes to hiring new people, only afterwards can wages rise.”

Epstein, who would be found dead in prison just under a year later while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, complained about his former mentor, Steven Hoffenberg, who had been imprisoned in 1998 for his role in a $500 million Ponzi scheme, in which he claimed in legal filings that Epstein had also been involved.

“Fyi, there is a guy , totally nuts , out of jail after 20 years that has been sending letters re me to all agencies , stalking . etc. wants a billion dollars. No real threat , just one more pain,” Epstein wrote.

The two men also discussed MAGA world figures like tech billionaire Peter Thiel and short-lived Trump communications director Anthony Scaramucci.

“1. Peter Thiel in town… 4. The mooch [Scaramucci] ( still in contact with Ivanka ) has reached out to me , and asked how he can re engage with you. ?? I ve only met him once. odd,” Epstein wrote.

They also set plans to meet in person, but Epstein made clear that he knew his reputation was toxic.

“Btw Im in New York tonite thru sat , if you want to visit under the cover of darkness or breakfast tomorrow if you like,” Epstein wrote Aug. 23.

Bannon replied: “Do u have access that’s not the front door– they have 24/7 surveillance on u.”

After exchanging additional messages, Epstein suggested that Bannon use a rear entrance to an apartment behind his on East 66th Street in Manhattan.

“Super secure,” Epstein wrote. “Someone can meet you and take you in.”

Bannon responded: “Just set a time. Ill be in after 430.”