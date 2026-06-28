JEHOVAH’S WITNESSES TO HOLD FINAL CONVENTION SESSION VIRTUALLY TO ACCOMMODATE UPND CAMPAIGN LAUNCH



The Jehovah’s Witnesses will hold the final day of their District Convention virtually on Sunday 28th June to allow the UPND Alliance to officially launch its 2026 General Election campaign at Heroes Stadium.





Ministry of Youth, Sport and Arts Permanent Secretary Kangwa Chileshe said the decision followed consultations between Government and the church after authorities determined that hosting both events simultaneously at the stadium would cause disruptions.





Mr. Chileshe thanked the church for its cooperation and said Government will grant concession days in appreciation of the inconvenience caused.





He added that all preparations for the UPND campaign launch have been completed, expressing confidence that Heroes Stadium is ready to host a peaceful and successful event ahead of the August 13 General Election.



By Landilani J. Banda