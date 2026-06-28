SOUTH AFRICA STUNNED: John Steenhuisen Claims He Was “Handed to the Hyenas” as an Explosive Power Struggle Inside the DA Finally Comes to Light





Former Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen has broken his silence, making explosive claims about the events that led to his political downfall. In a candid interview, Steenhuisen alleged that he was effectively “handed to the hyenas” by people he trusted, accusing powerful figures within and around the DA of turning against him during one of the party’s most turbulent periods.





Steenhuisen claimed that internal lobbying, political pressure and behind-the-scenes manoeuvring played a major role in his removal from a key leadership position. He also spoke of feelings of betrayal, suggesting that some senior figures who publicly supported him failed to defend him when criticism intensified.





The remarks have reignited debate about divisions within the DA, with supporters arguing that the party needed renewal and others questioning whether Steenhuisen was unfairly pushed aside after years of service. The revelations have sparked widespread discussion about leadership battles, loyalty and the future direction of South Africa’s official opposition party.





The DA leadership has maintained that changes within the party were made in the interests of strengthening the organisation and preparing for future political challenges.



💬 Do you believe John Steenhuisen was betrayed by those around him, or do you think the DA made the right decision for its future?