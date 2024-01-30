OPPOSITION POLITICAL PARTIES’ JOINT PRESS BRIEFING

30/01/2024

There will be a Joint Opposition Political Parties’ Press briefing on Wednesday the 31st of January 2024 at 09:30 hours at Mika Hotel in Kabulonga.

The Media and other invited guests are cordially invited to be seated by 09:00hrs. The press briefing will address pertinent prevailing national issues.

On Behalf of Concerned Political Parties:

Harry Kalaba- Citizens First, CF

Edith Nawakwi- Forum for Development and Democracy, FDD

Jackson Silavwe- Golden Party of Zambia, GPZ

Saboi Imboela– National Democratic Congress, NDC

Chishala Kateka– New Heritage Party, NHP

Edgar Chagwa Lungu- Patriotic Front, PF

Sakwiba Sikota- United Liberal Party, ULP

Issued by:

Saboi Imboela

President- National Democratic Congress, NDC

And

Jackson Silavwe

President- Golden Party of Zambia, GPZ

For inquiries or further information, kindly contact;

Ms. Saboi Imboela or

Mr. Jackson Silavwe

Note -The live broadcasts will be carried on the Facebook pages of the concerned Political Parties and/ or their Presidential pages.