OPPOSITION POLITICAL PARTIES’ JOINT PRESS BRIEFING
30/01/2024
There will be a Joint Opposition Political Parties’ Press briefing on Wednesday the 31st of January 2024 at 09:30 hours at Mika Hotel in Kabulonga.
The Media and other invited guests are cordially invited to be seated by 09:00hrs. The press briefing will address pertinent prevailing national issues.
On Behalf of Concerned Political Parties:
Harry Kalaba- Citizens First, CF
Edith Nawakwi- Forum for Development and Democracy, FDD
Jackson Silavwe- Golden Party of Zambia, GPZ
Saboi Imboela– National Democratic Congress, NDC
Chishala Kateka– New Heritage Party, NHP
Edgar Chagwa Lungu- Patriotic Front, PF
Sakwiba Sikota- United Liberal Party, ULP
Issued by:
Saboi Imboela
President- National Democratic Congress, NDC
And
Jackson Silavwe
President- Golden Party of Zambia, GPZ
For inquiries or further information, kindly contact;
Ms. Saboi Imboela or
Mr. Jackson Silavwe
Note -The live broadcasts will be carried on the Facebook pages of the concerned Political Parties and/ or their Presidential pages.