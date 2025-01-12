Jonathan Moyo defends Mnangagwa’s term extension, labels critics as malcontents

Exiled former Cabinet Minister Jonathan Moyo, once a vocal critic of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, has described those opposing Mnangagwa’s proposed presidential term extension as malcontents.

Moyo’s comments come days after a faction of the main opposition party, Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), revealed support for Mnangagwa’s potential stay in power beyond 2028, a position that has been dismissed by another faction led by Jameson Timba.

Some members of Zanu-PF are pushing for amendments to Zimbabwe’s Constitution to remove term limits, allowing Mnangagwa to pursue a third term in office. However, this move is facing resistance from internal factions within the ruling party, including those aligned with Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.

Sections 91(2) and 382(7) of the Constitution must be amended for Mnangagwa to secure a third term.

“Interesting. Meanwhile, there are some malcontents who are already eyeing the 2028 elections and agitating for their holding only and only because, as is now the toxic ritual,” said Moyo in response to the CCC faction’s support of Mnangagwa’s stay in power.

“They hope to dispute their conduct and outcome, even without the V11s or evidence of anything untoward!”

Moyo’s comment appears to be a veiled attack on CCC leader Nelson Chamisa, who has previously disputed the results of two consecutive elections and accused Mnangagwa of rigging.

Timba, who is aligned with Chamisa’s faction, has been vocal in urging Zanu-PF and supporters of Mnangagwa’s term extension to respect Zimbabwe’s supreme law.

Jonathan Moyo, who has been in self-exile since fleeing the 2017 coup that saw Mnangagwa take power, has since shifted his stance towards supporting the Zanu-PF leader. His association with G40, the faction that sought to succeed Mugabe, was dismantled during Mnangagwa’s ascent with the help of Chiwenga and the military.

After years of criticism, including questioning Mnangagwa’s leadership and chronicling the former Vice President’s role in atrocities such as Gukurahundi, Moyo has expressed support for Mnangagwa’s leadership since 2023. This shift came after his offer to assist a united CCC was rejected, with top officials arguing that he could not be trusted.

