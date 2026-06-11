Jordan Raises Military Readiness to Highest Level



Jordan has raised its military readiness and reinforced border security after one of the largest missile incidents in the country’s recent history.





The Jordanian Armed Forces announced that air defense systems and fighter aircraft intercepted and destroyed 20 Iranian ballistic missiles that entered Jordanian airspace on June 11.





Iran’s IRGC later claimed responsibility, stating the missiles were aimed at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base (Al-Azraq Air Base), a key facility used by U.S. forces and home to advanced air defense systems.



Debris from the interceptions reportedly fell inside Jordan, though no casualties have been reported.





The escalation has prompted the U.S. Embassy in Amman to issue a security alert, warning American citizens to remain vigilant and be prepared to seek shelter immediately in the event of further missile or drone attacks.