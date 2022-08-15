JOSE MOURINHO: I want to see African country to win World Cup they have the huge talents but not representing their Country.

“I know I won’t be popular for making this statement but Fifa should make things fair by refusing to let players represent other countries. This will make Fifa tournaments more competitive and not one sided,” said Mourinho.

The “Special One” also believes that once this is done African countries would start winning the World Cups.

“I want the world to see that Africa is equal to everybody. Africa is not behind when it comes to talent. They have the talent to win any tournament but their best players are scattered around the world playing for other countries instead of their homelands.”

Their two Fifa World Cup titles in 1998 and 2018 were dominated by African players. The likes of Zinedene Zidane (originally from Algeria), Patrick Vieira (Senegal), Claude Makelele (DR Congo) and Marcel Desailly (Ghana) are just a few of France’s heroes of 1998.

In 2018 they were at it again when Paul Pogba (Guinea), N’golo Kante (Mali), Kylian Mbappe (Cameroon) and others were instrumental in winning their second World Cup.

On the other side of the coin, we must applaud those who decided to get back and be with their national teams.

Didier Drogba (two-time African player of the year) Kolo and Yaya Toure (helped Ivory Coast win 2015 Afcon), Samuel Eto’o (record four-time African player who won two Afcon titles with Cameroon), Mohamed Salah (Egypt), Sadio Mane (helped Senegal to win 2021 Afcon).

South Africa also had players that could have easily opted to play for the European national teams, the likes of Benni McCarthy, Steven Pienaar, Quinton Fortune and many more.