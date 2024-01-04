JUDGE KATANEKWA ASKED $5000 FROM ME – BUSINESSMAN

… As JCC set’s January 05, 2023 to hear complaint against Katanekwa

Lusaka businessman Misheck Chatora has revealed that he paid $5000 to suspended High Court Judge Timothy Katanekwa after he demanded for the same as gratification for the court case he was going to hear.

And the Judicial Complaints Commission (JCC) has set January 05, 2024 as commencement of hearing against a complaint raised against judge Katanekwa.

In a letter to one of the complainants seen by Daily Revelation, the JCC indicated that it had set January 05, 2024 in a matter where the complainant wrote the commission against…