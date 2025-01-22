Judge Orders Minister to Pay Her Lawyers $100,000 In Legal Fees After Her Highly Publicized Divorce

Marian Chombo, the Minister of State for Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs and Devolution, has been ordered by the High Court to pay an outstanding US$100,000 in legal fees.

These fees were incurred during her divorce proceedings with former cabinet minister Ignatius Chombo, a case that dates back to 2011. The High Court ruling came after a prolonged legal dispute over the unpaid amount.

Marian Chombo’s divorce proceedings

The minister had initially hired the Harare-based law firm Nyambirai and Mtetwa to handle her divorce case. Despite receiving extensive legal representation, Chombo contested the fee, arguing that US$100,000 was exorbitant. She proposed a reduced payment of US$50,000, which she deemed fair compensation for the services rendered.

Chombo also claimed to have made efforts to settle the debt by offering residential stands she obtained from the divorce settlement. However, upon investigation, the law firm discovered that the provided stand numbers did not correspond to existing properties, casting doubt on her claims.

High Court ruling for Chombo to pay her lawyers

High Court Judge Joel Mambara dismissed Chombo’s defences, ruling that they lacked merit and were inconsistent with her prior admissions and actions. He emphasized that Chombo’s signed acknowledgement of debt was binding and could not be disregarded.

“The defendant’s defenses lack merit and are inconsistent with her own admissions and actions,” stated Judge Mambara. “The acknowledgment of debt remains binding, and the court disregards the belatedly raised defenses.”

In his judgment, the judge ordered Chombo to pay the full US$100,000 or its equivalent in Zimbabwean dollars at the prevailing exchange rate. Additionally, she was instructed to pay interest from the summons date until full payment, along with covering the legal costs incurred by the law firm.

Background of the Legal Proceedings

The legal conflict dates back to June 2011, when Chombo engaged Nyambirai and Mtetwa to represent her in divorce proceedings already underway in the High Court under case number HC 4409/09. The law firm took over the case and provided comprehensive legal services, which included filing multiple applications and attending pre-trial conferences.

One notable achievement by the firm was the successful rescission of an order that had initially struck out Chombo’s plea and dismissed her counterclaim in the divorce action. This allowed for negotiations with her ex-husband, leading to a partial settlement of property disputes, finalized through a consent order on 31 August 2012.