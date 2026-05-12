Julius Malema has  blasted Ramaphosa, saying the President is “playing games” and must step down

EFF leader Julius Malema has once again blasted President Cyril Ramaphosa, saying the President is “playing games” and must step down over the ongoing Phala Phala controversy.





Malema’s remarks came shortly after Ramaphosa publicly confirmed that he will not resign and intends to continue fighting the matter through legal channels. The EFF has remained one of the loudest voices calling for Ramaphosa’s removal, arguing that the President must be held accountable.





The statement quickly sparked heated reactions online, with some South Africans supporting Malema’s call for Ramaphosa to step down, while others defended the President and accused the EFF leader of trying to score political points ahead of future elections.





Some social media users also hit back at Malema personally, with critics bringing up his own legal and political controversies during the online exchanges. Others, however, praised him for continuing to pressure the government over accountability and transparency.





The growing political battle between Julius Malema and President Ramaphosa is now intensifying as the Phala Phala saga continues dominating South African politics.