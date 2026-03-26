JULIUS MALEMA IN TROUBLE AS HE IS TOLD “YOU’RE NOT WELCOME IN KZN” AFTER ATTACKS ON ZUMA AND GENERAL MKHWANAZI SPARK OUTRAGE





Political tensions in KwaZulu-Natal have exploded after Julius Malema was warned he is no longer welcome in the province following controversial remarks linked to former President Jacob Zuma and KZN Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.





Zulu traditional leader Ngizwe Mchunu came out strongly, accusing Malema of disrespecting key figures in the province — including Zuma, General Mkhwanazi, and Zulu leadership structures. Speaking during a public address, Mchunu made it clear that Malema’s comments have angered many people across KZN.





🔥 WHY THIS IS BLOWING UP

KwaZulu-Natal is widely seen as Zuma’s political stronghold, and General Mkhwanazi is a highly respected figure in the province’s law enforcement. Any criticism directed at them is often taken very seriously — and sometimes personally — by local leaders and communities.





⚠️ POLITICAL LINES ARE BEING DRAWN

This is no longer just a disagreement — it’s turning into a full political and cultural clash. Supporters of Malema argue he has the right to speak freely, while others believe he has crossed a line by targeting respected figures in KZN.





👀 COULD THIS BACKFIRE?

Some analysts believe this controversy could damage Malema’s support in KZN, while others say it might strengthen his image as a fearless political voice.





💬 YOUR TURN, SOUTH AFRICA:

Is Julius Malema being unfairly targeted… or did he go too far this time?



👇 Drop your thoughts and let’s debate!