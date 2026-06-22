KABIMBA’S ATTACK ON ECL EXPOSES POLITICAL BITTERNESS, NOT FACTS- Michael Zephaniah Phiri Political Activist

KABIMBA’S ATTACK ON ECL EXPOSES POLITICAL BITTERNESS, NOT FACTS



” If ECL Had No Vision, Then Explain the Development. If Mundubile Has No Vision, Present a Better One.”





_By Michael Zephaniah Phiri Political Activist_



As a concerned political activist, I find it astonishing that Wynter Kabimba continues to insist that the late President Edgar Chagwa Lungu had no vision. Such a statement is not only inaccurate but also dismissive of the development record that many Zambians witnessed during President Lungu’s tenure.





If President Lungu had no vision, what guided the numerous infrastructure projects, roads, hospitals, schools, airports, and economic programmes implemented under his administration? What informed the PF Manifesto of 2021-2026, which remains one of the most comprehensive policy documents ever presented to the Zambian people?





A manifesto is a vision translated into policies and programmes. Therefore, claiming that President Lungu had no vision is a contradiction of the facts and political reality that Zambians know.





What is even more surprising is that while many citizens are expressing concern over the rising cost of living and other economic challenges, Mr. Kabimba appears more interested in attacking the legacy of a leader who can no longer defend himself. Zambia deserves constructive debate, not endless bitterness.





If Wynter Kabimba genuinely believes that Brian Mundubile lacks vision, let him present a better alternative. Let him engage Zambians on policies, economic recovery, job creation, youth empowerment, agriculture, mining, and national development. Leadership is not measured by insults but by ideas.





Brian Mundubile should be judged on his own merits, plans, and ability to provide solutions for Zambia’s future. The Zambian people are intelligent enough to compare competing visions and make their own decisions.





The question Mr. Kabimba must answer is simple: if President Lungu had no vision, how was a detailed PF manifesto produced and implemented? And if Brian Mundubile allegedly has no vision, what specific policies has Mr. Kabimba presented to the nation that are superior?





The people of Zambia are looking for leadership, hope, unity, and economic progress. They are tired of political bitterness. They want practical solutions to the challenges facing the country.





As we move towards the 2026 elections, let us debate ideas, not personalities. Let us compare records, not insults. And ultimately, let the people decide who has the vision to lead Zambia forward.



The verdict belongs to the people, not political commentators.