A Kafue based prophet Edgar Simanwe popularly known as “Man of Faith” on Saturday afternoon lost faith and committed suicide in unclear circumstances.

Simanwe who was an Apostle at Nations for Ministry committed suicide by taking unknown poisonous substance in Kafue over the weekend.

Simanwe’s close friend Prophet RL Moomba confirmed the sad development to Kafue Times.

Efforts to get a comment from Kafue Police Officer In-Charge Jason Lungu proved futile by press time.

Kafue Times