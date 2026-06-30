KAFWAYA APOLOGIES OVER WESTERN PROVINCE AIRPORT REMARKS



By Celestina Tiyankenji Mbewe



Tonse Alliance Finance Chairperson Mutotwe Kafwaya has apologised for remarks in which he questioned the need for an international airport in Western Province, saying he regrets the choice of words he used and has withdrawn the statements





Speaking during a phone interview on Bulozi TV’s Busile Good morning breakfast show this morning, Kafwaya said his comments did not reflect the respect he has for the people of Western Province and the Lozi Kingdom.





He described his wording as inappropriate and offered an unconditional apology.



Yesterday the Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) demanded an apology and retraction of his statement describing Kafwaya as ‘sitimbi.’





And BRE is yet to hold a press briefing at 10:30 hrs today.



We have this and many more news stories in today’s News Bulletin, Makande Mwa Silozi and Mithzimbu Mu Mbunda at exactly 18:30, 20:00 and 20:30 respectively.



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