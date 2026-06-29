Kagame Fumes: “Do we really accept that, as black people, we are somehow less human and inferior?



Accepting it is not simply a matter of saying “yes.” No one will ask you that question directly. You can even say “no,” but if you behave in the very ways that brought us to the kind of history we have lived through, then, in reality, you have accepted it. You have diminished yourself. And your actions become the evidence. The evidence is in doing the very things that others did, or in trying to justify them with explanations that should never be accepted.





There are no two ways about it. Good politics and a good ideology produce positive outcomes. Bad outcomes come from bad ideas. You do not need any other evidence.





Many of you are still young. You go abroad to study. Under normal circumstances, there is nothing they know that you cannot also learn. But you can come back having absorbed ideas without questions, ideas that take you away from who you are and try to turn you into something else, something that is not yours.





Whether those ideas are good or bad, there is one illness I do not think we will cure anytime soon: when, in your own mind, you stop being yourself and begin wishing you were somebody else. Why would you want to become someone else? To achieve what? In our own history, with everything we have been through, that is exactly how we lost our way.





And then you wait for someone from outside to tell you, “this is wrong,” and you immediately agree, without realizing that what is being condemned is you. It is about stripping you of your identity, and you willingly accepting it.” President Kagame | Unity Club Meeting.