KAKUBO MUST RESIGN AS MP, CONTINUING IS IMMORAL – MUCHINDU

ZAMBIA Corruption Prevention Watchdog Executive Director Jonathan Muchindu says it is immoral for Kapiri Mposhi Member of Parliament Stanley Kakubo to continue serving as a law Maker after resigning as Cabinet Minister.

Muchindu said Kakubo should have further resigned as a Member of Parliament to pave Way for investigations on accusations leveled against him.

Muchindu said Continuing to serve as a Member of Parliament is indirectly suggesting that Parliament affirms to corruption.

He said the Legislature is going to lose dignity if individuals accused of corruption practices are not removed from Parliament.

And National Democratic Congress NDC Faction Leader Saboi Imboela has insisted that President Hakainde Hichilema should have fired Stanley Kakubo as Foreign Affairs and International Relations Minister unlike letting him resign on his own.

Kakubo resigned in December last month on allegations of a money scandal with some Chinese Nationals.

