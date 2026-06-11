KALABA DISMISSES HH’S 1 MILLION JOBS CLAIM AS ‘ANOTHER LIE’



Citizens First (CF) and CF Orange Alliance President Harry Kalaba has dismissed President Hakainde Hichilema’s claim that his administration has created one million jobs, describing the assertion as “another lie” that is not backed by verifiable statistics.





In a statement issued to Millennium TV News , Mr. Kalaba challenged the government to provide a detailed breakdown of the alleged jobs created, including figures by sector, province and year, arguing that Zambians have not felt the impact of the claimed employment gains.





Mr. Kalaba said persistent youth unemployment, the high cost of living and economic hardships facing many households cast doubt on the government’s figures.





He further called on the Zambia Statistics Agency (ZamStats) to release data supporting the one million jobs claim, saying citizens have a right to independently verify the information.





The opposition leader accused the ruling UPND of using what he termed political propaganda ahead of elections and urged the government to provide accurate and transparent information on employment creation.



Kumwesu