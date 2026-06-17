KALABA RESPONDS TO THE CLAIM THAT HE HAS BEEN OVERSHADOWED BY MUNDUBILE AND MAKEBI





Harry Kalaba, presidential candidate for Citizens First (CF) and the Orange Alliance, has responded to suggestions that the growing support for Tonse PF-Pamodzi Alliance’s Brian Mundubile and his running mate, Makebi Zulu, has overshadowed his campaign.





Kalaba insists he remains fully committed to the election with his sights firmly set on victory.



He emphasizes that his approach will be distinct from others, signaling a departure from traditional campaign strategies.





According to Kalaba, the perceived rise of opponents does not diminish his confidence or determination.



Instead, he sees this as an opportunity to do things differently and connect authentically with voters.





He underlines that this election is far from decided and that his participation is driven by a conviction to lead and implement change, rather than merely participating for visibility.





Kalaba’s statements express an unwavering resolve to compete vigorously, signaling his belief that innovation and a fresh perspective can resonate powerfully in the political landscape to win 2026 elections.- Given Mutinta