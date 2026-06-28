KALABA SUFFERS PRE-POLL BLOW AS TWO PARLIAMENTARY CANDIDATES QUIT RACE



The Citizens First (CF) party has suffered a major setback ahead of the August 13 General Election after its parliamentary candidates for Kafue West and Petauke Central, Maxwell Chongu and Richard Phiri, withdrew from the race and resigned from key party positions.





Addressing journalists in Lusaka yesterday, Chongu announced that his decision followed extensive consultations and denied claims that he had been induced to step aside





“I have decided to make this decision after wider consultations. I want to announce to the nation that I have relinquished my position as CF National Youth Chairperson. I have also relinquished my position as a member of the Central Committee of Citizens First and lastly, I have withdrawn my candidature for Kafue West as Member of Parliament,” he stated.





Chongu dismissed speculation that money influenced his decision.



“I dismiss speculations that I have been paid to withdraw from the parliamentary race. My bank accounts remain frozen by the Drug Enforcement Commission since August 2021.”





Despite his resignation, Chongu praised CF president Harry Kalaba, describing the decision as difficult and thanking him for the opportunity to serve in the party’s leadership.



He said his next political move would be announced later.





Meanwhile, Petauke Central candidate Richard Phiri also withdrew his candidature, saying the decision followed consultations with his family, friends and religious leaders.