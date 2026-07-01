🇿🇲 UPDATE | Kalaba Takes Southern Campaign to Choma Markets



Citizens First president Harry Kalaba this afternoon took his campaign directly to traders in Choma, engaging marketeers as he continued his five-day campaign tour of Southern Province.





Kalaba interacted with vendors and shoppers, listening to their concerns and outlining his party’s message as Citizens First seeks to broaden its appeal in a province traditionally dominated by the UPND.





The market engagement forms part of Kalaba’s wider campaign strategy in Southern Province, where he is expected to hold a series of community engagements and political meetings over the next five days as the August 13 General Election campaign gathers momentum.





The People’s Brief continues to monitor the campaigns of all major presidential candidates, providing verified updates and on-the-ground reporting from across the country.



© The People’s Brief | Tracey Shumba