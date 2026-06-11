KALABA WON’T COMPEL HH TO DISCLOSE HIS ASSETS – SH … just because he has declared his own K58 million to the public





By Mubanga Mubanga



State House Chief Communication Specialist Clayson Hamasaka says President Hakainde Hichilema cannot publicly declare his assets, just because Citizens First (CF) leader Harry Kalaba has done so.





Kalaba in a recent interview with Daily Revelation disclosed that he declared assets worth K58 million to the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ).





He said it was only fair for him to do so before his bosses the Zambian people to show them that he had nothing to hide in the event they entrusted him with public office.





Kalaba said he wanted to restore back integrity to public office, by assuring Zambians that he would work to serve their interests from the very first day in office, rather than stealing their time by concerning himself with the accumulation of wealth once they vote for him.





“Yes, we have declared before the ECZ but that’s quiet declaration,” Kalaba said.



He urged other presidential candidates in the upcoming elections to do the same as a way of showing transparency, even in the absence of a law compelling them to, rather than hide under the protection of the ECZ.





In an interview with Daily Revelation yesterday, Hamasaka said Kalaba had disclosed his assets publicly on his own, therefore he should not demand that



https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/kalaba-cant-compel-hh-to-disclose-assets-state-house/