SABC: KALUSHA EXPLAINS HOW ZAMBIA  CLINCHED ARGENTINA FRIENDLY BUT DOES NOT REVEAL MONETARY BENEFITS FOR THE MATCH!

Here is the SABC Sport report in full:

Zambia’s national team technical committee vice president Kalusha Bwalya has explained to SABC Sport how Chipolopolo secured a high-profile friendly against world champions Argentina next week.

Chipolopolo are set to face the Lionel Messi-led side at the iconic La Bombonera in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, as Argentina fine-tune their preparations for the upcoming global showpiece in the Americas later this year.

Bwalya revealed that initial talks were sparked when the South Americans learned they would be facing African opposition in Algeria at the tournament.

“I think we are indebted to the Argentinian football association. We have been on this road for a long time, and sometimes you get lucky and get a call from somebody asking you if you’re interested. Of course you fall off your chair because you’re talking about the world champions.”

Zambia head to Buenos Aires with George Lwandamina as their interim coach and Bwalya says Chipolopolo will pick the cream of the crop – and so will Argentina.

“They wanted to face African opposition because they share a group with Algeria, and so they wanted to test themselves against a team like ours.

“This is probably the last games that Lionel Messi will be able to play at home in Argentina at the home of Boca Juniors, so they will be coming with their A-squad.

“As for George Lwandamina, he is a battle tested Zambian coach, who achieved World Cup qualification with the u/20’s.”

Bwalya would not reveal the monetary terms of their agreement with Argentina but alluded to the fact that talks had been ongoing for some time.

Despite Zambia not qualifying for the World Cup this year, Bwalya insists they will not be out of place when they step on to the pitch at La Bombonera.

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