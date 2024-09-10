KAMANGA CALLS OUT FANS TO TURN UP AS CHIPOLOPOLO SEEKS REDEMPTION



Football Association of Zambia ( FAZ) President Andrew Kamanga has called for massive support to the Senior National Football Team during the Africa Cup qualifier against Sierra Leon tomorrow in Ndola.



Kamanga says the country needs to put behind the disappointing defeat in Bouke, Ivory Coast against the host team who are the reigning champions and instead focus on the remaining qualifiers.



He says the Group G Morocco 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at home to Sierra Leone is an opportunity to demonstrate the resilient spirit of the Chipolopolo.



“ We all need to put behind the disappointment of the defeat in Bouake to African champions Coted’voire. We are lucky that we will be in a position to rebound within four days of defeat…The Group G Morocco 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at home to Sierra Leone is an opportunity to demonstrate the resilient spirit of the Chipolopolo, “ said Kamanga on his facebook page.



He observed that part of the drive for Ivory Coast in Bouake was the incredible home support they received throughout the match, which he said must be replicated by the Zambian fans tomorrow.



“ The massive support no doubt helped spur the elephants to victory. We have an opportunity to show our lads some love by turning up in numbers and cheer them on as they face the Leone Stars tomorrow, “ he says.



He adds that his executive has done its best to ensure that the Chipolopolo was granted smooth passage back home through a chartered flight adding that the onus now was on the team to deliver to the expectations of the over 18 million Zambians.



“Our call is for every Zambian to rise up and support the Chipolopolo as we chase our second straight Africa Cup of Nations qualification, “ said Kamanga.



Meanwhile, the under-16 boys have concluded a momentous participation in the FIFA Talent Development program that attracted six nations.



Kamanga said FAZ is happy that the lads won all their three games whose primary goal was exposure and development.



“ We will not tire of exposing our junior teams to high level competitions as it is in tandem with our 10-year strategic plan. Congratulations to the team and technical bench for giving a respectable show of our great nation, ‘ said Kamanga.



Meanwhile, the under-17 girls have intensified preparations for the Dominican Republic FIFA World Cup which kicks off next month.



The local camp is almost coming to an end with the squad shifting base to Europe.



Kamanga said that a number of friendlies have been lined up before the team leaves.



“ We have no doubt that with good preparation, the team will give a good account of themselves on the biggest world stage,”.