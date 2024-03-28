Kambwili Can Only Come Back Once Government Buys Him Specialized Machines To Monitor His Breathing, Says His Brother

KAMBWILI CAN ONLY COME BACK ONCE GOVERNMENT BUYS HIM SPECIALISED MACHINES TO MONITOR HIS BREATHING, SAYS HIS BROTHER

Chishimba Kambwili’s brother Pastor Mutale has confirmed that his brother is now in perfect condition and doctors have described him as fit, but he can only come back to Zambia once the Zambian government (taxpayers) buys him personalised medical equipment to monitor his breathing.

The Zambian government (taxpayers) evacuated Kambwili for specialised treatment in South Africa and have been footing his bills for him and his family.

Amidst austerity measures, the bill submitted by the South African hospital to the Zambian government for Kambwili’s medication so far stands at K2.1 million, while the personalised medical equipment Kambwili is demanding is worth K450,000, and government spends more than K50,000 for every single day Kambwili is in South Africa.

This is the same Kambwili who has been bragging that he is such a rich many with properties in Zambia and London and can afford to have breakfast in Lusaka in the morning and supper in London in the evening.

But Kambwili is today demanding that government buys him specialised medical equipment to keep at his home when majority of the poor taxpayers are trooping to hospitals and clinics in the country and cannot be evacuated.

Back home, Kambwili faces various cases in courts of law and those close to the family say his demands are meant to delay his cases including the one he was recently imprisoned for hate speech and is on appeal.

This is the same Kambwili who almost tore the country apart through hate speech and today the same Zambians he wanted to go to war are footing his bills- Zambia Eagle