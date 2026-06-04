🇿🇲 BRIEFING | Kambwili Convicted Over Illegal Border Exit



Former Cabinet Minister Chishimba Kambwili has been convicted by the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court and fined K25,000 for leaving Zambia without presenting himself before immigration officers at a designated point of entry.





The court ruled that Kambwili was guilty of one count of departing from Zambia without appearing before an immigration officer, contrary to Section 16(1) of the Immigration and Deportation Act No. 18 of 2010.





In default of payment, the former PF strongman faces seven months imprisonment.



The conviction follows Kambwili’s recent admission that he unlawfully crossed into Zimbabwe in January 2024 without following the required immigration procedures. Zimbabwean authorities later returned him to Zambia through the Chirundu Border Post.





The case brings to a close one of several legal matters facing the outspoken politician, who is also seeking election as Member of Parliament for Roan Constituency in the August 13 General Election.





The conviction comes at a sensitive moment in the campaign season, with several current and former political figures facing ongoing court proceedings as Zambia heads toward the polls.





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