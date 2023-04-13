KANCHIBIYA AT A GLANCE – CDF UPDATE

ROAD CONSTRUCTION & REHABILITATION

1. ZAMPALM to Nchubula Road Rehabilitation – Phase 1

Under the 2022 CDF allocation we commenced rehabilitation and embarkment of Zampalm to Nchubula Road.

Under 2023, we propose to continue with the rehabilitation and embarkment of the road up to Nchubula in Munikashi Ward in Phase 2.

We pledged to open up Munikashi Area by working on this very important road. This road is the lifeline of an area lying in the Bangweulu Wetlands with immense agricultural potential. For instance, under the 2022 CDF allocation, Munikashi cultivated 30 hectares of rice fields.

We remain committed to increasing support to rice farmers under 2023 CDF and beyond in a sustainable and cost effective manner.

The area also has immense potential in aquaculture, cassava farming, sugarcane production, banana farming, among others.

It is therefore our firm resolve to ensure Zampalm to Nchubula Road, together with other roads in Kanchibiya become all-weather roads. It is for this reason that we invested and will continue to invest in our own fleet of earth moving equipment in order to effectively and efficiently respond to our road infrastructure needs in real time.

Links on the Progression of Road Rehabilitation Works on ZAMPALM-Nchubula Road.

1. Rehabilitation works on Zampalm-Nchubula road as at 3rd January, 2023.

2. Kanchibiya CDF Committee Approves Rehabilitation Works on Zampalm-Nchubula & Luchembe-Kopa Road – 9th October, 2022.

Hon Sunday Chanda

Kanchibiya Constituency Member of Parliament